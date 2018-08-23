Accessibility links

Juror: One Holdout Kept Manafort From Conviction on All Counts

This courtroom sketch shows Paul Manafort listening to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III at federal court in Alexandria, Va., Aug. 21, 2018, with a few of the jurors show at left.

The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort would have convicted him on all 18 criminal charges if not for one juror who had questions about the reasonable doubt standard, a juror told Fox News Wednesday.

“There was one holdout,” Paula Duncan, a juror in the trial that ended Tuesday with Manafort found guilty on 8 of 18 charges, said in an interview.

“We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail. We laid it out in front of her again and again and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt.”

