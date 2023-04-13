Jury Selection Set for Defamation Case Involving Fox News, Voting Machine Maker

Jury selection begins Thursday in the defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News and its parent company.

Dominion sued the cable news network Fox News in 2021, seeking $1.6 billion for what it said was damage done to the company by Fox News promoting what it knew were false claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 against him.

Fox News has denied committing defamation and said it was merely reporting on Trump’s allegations in a manner protected by the free speech rights in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The judge overseeing the case sanctioned Fox News on Wednesday for withholding records. The records included recordings made by a former Fox News producer of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani saying before a Fox News appearance that he did not have evidence to support allegations of Dominion being involved in vote-rigging.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.