Justice Official: Mueller's Russia Report More Than 300 Pages Long

  • Associated Press
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his wife Ann, depart St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House, in Washington, March 24, 2019.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report is more than 300 pages long.

That's according to a Justice Department official and another person familiar with the report.

The Justice Department official said Attorney General William Barr discussed the length of the report during a phone call Wednesday with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks.

