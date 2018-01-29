Accessibility links

Explosions Hit Military Academy in Kabul

  • Ayaz Gul
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan.28, 2018. On Saturday, a car bomb ripped through a crowded area outside a government building, killing or wounding hundreds.

A series of explosions has hit a military academy in Afghanistan's capital.

The Marshal Fahim National Defense University in Kabul came under attack early Monday.

An injured boy is seen in an ambulance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2018.

Reports about whether there are any casualties have not yet come in.

Kabul has been hit with several insurgent attacks recently.

Sunday, Afghanistan held a national day of mourning, the day after insurgents used an explosives-laden ambulance to carry out a deadly suicide attack outside a government building in Kabul.

Officials said Sunday the death toll has risen to 103 people, while 235 were wounded in the assault. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan men carry the coffin of one of the victims of the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 28, 2018. On Saturday, a car bomb ripped through a crowded area outside a government building. Hundreds were killed or wounded.

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, while releasing the latest casualty figures at a news conference in Kabul,said “many policemen” were among the dead. But he gave no figures and said 30 police officers were also among those wounded.

Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the Afghan intelligence agency, told reporters authorities have arrested four people in connection with Saturday’s bombing and an investigation is still ongoing.

Afghan men inspect a burnt and damaged building at the site of yesterdayÕs blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 25, 2018.

He dismissed criticism of his National Directorate of Security, or NDS and other Afghan security institutions for their failure to prevent repeated militant attacks in Kabul and elsewhere in the country.

Earlier this month, five heavily armed Taliban suicide bombers stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel in a highly secured part of the city. That attack killed at least 22 people, including 14 foreigners. At least four Americans were among the dead.

