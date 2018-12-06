Kabul Province Election Invalidated

Afghanistan's election complaints body has declared October's parliamentary elections invalid for the capital Kabul and surrounding areas.



According to the Afghanistan Independent Election Complaints Commission, the decision is based on a determination that the elections in Kabul province were marred by massive fraud and violations of election law.



In a news conference in Kabul Thursday, the Commission also announced the removal of five of the top officials of the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan, the body responsible for holding the elections.

Ali Reza Rohani, the spokesman of AIECC said the five officials, which included the head of the Election Commission Ahmad Shah Zamanzai, were fined about $1,333 each. He said further action may be announced against these officials in the coming days.



Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for Election Commission said the IEC will soon announce its position on the AIECC decision.



Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan were held in October. Kabul province has 33 seats, including nine seats for women, in the 250-member Afghan assembly.



