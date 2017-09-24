Suicide Bomber Targets NATO Convoy in Kabul

A suicide bomber has struck a NATO convoy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, injuring at least three people.

The Ministry of Interior described the injured as Afghan civilians but would not say whether foreign forces suffered any casualties.

In a statement NATO said “An improvised explosive device targeted a NATO convoy this morning in Kabul. There are no Resolute Support casualties as a result of the explosion. A team from Resolute Support is on the scene to recover the vehicle. There is no impact to Resolute Support operations.”

The Taliban insurgency has taken credit for plotting the attack. Its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed an American military convoy was targeted, destroying several vehicles and inflicting heavy casualties on the “invading” forces.

The insurgents are known for issuing inflated casualty tolls for such attacks that often turn out to be false.