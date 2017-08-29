Accessibility links

Kardashian Women Give $500,000 to Help Harvey Victims

  • Associated Press
FILE - Stars of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian, center, Kim Kardashian, left, and Kourtney Kardashian, pose for a photo in Los Angeles, March 26, 2009.
LOS ANGELES — 

Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims.

A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Kardashian West announced the donation on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, "Houston we are praying for you.'' She used the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

They are among several stars who've said publicly they are helping hurricane victims. Kevin Hart on Monday announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross for storm victims and called on other celebrities to do the same.

