Militant Escapes from Indian Police Custody in Kashmir

  • Associated Press
FILE - Kashmiri villagers run for cover from tear gas shells and pellets fired at by Indian police during a protest near the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kakpora village south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashm
SRINAGAR, INDIA — 

Assailants fired at Indian police officers and freed a Pakistani militant they were taking to a hospital for a medical checkup on Tuesday in the Indian portion of Kashmir, police said.

Police officer Ghulam Hasan Bhatt said two police officers suffered bullet injuries in the attack and one of them died later in Srinagar, the main city in India-controlled Kashmir. But the attackers escaped with the insurgent.

The rebel, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, was arrested by police in 2015.

Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp during a gunbattle with suspected militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2017.
Several militant groups have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan since 1989. Around 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep among Kashmir's mostly Muslim population, with most people supporting the rebels' cause.

