Trump Nominates New US Central Command Chief

President Donald Trump has nominated Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr. to be the next leader of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the counter-Islamic State fight and the war in Afghanistan.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis announced the president's pick on the website of the Department of Defense.

McKenzie has served at the Pentagon as director of the Joint Staff under Marine General Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, since July 2017.

He has served multiple tours in Afghanistan and has commanded at the platoon, company, battalion and component levels.

McKenzie graduated from The Citadel and was commissioned into the Marine Corps in 1979.