Kentucky Man Charged in Attack on US Senator Paul

A man accused of assaulting Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Friday in the lawmaker's Bowling Green home has been charged with fourth-degree assault, Kentucky State Police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, was arrested shortly after the incident Friday afternoon, state police said. He was being held on $5,000 bail.

Kelsey Cooper, Paul's spokeswoman, confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement: "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

According to a statement by the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to Paul's home about 3:30 p.m. local time Friday, where officers determined Boucher had intentionally assaulted Paul. The statement did not specify what injury Paul suffered.

An investigation continues, police said.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He announced a run for president in 2015, only to suspend his campaign in early 2016 after poor showings in the primary season. He is the son of former U.S. Representative Ron Paul of Texas.