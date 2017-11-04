Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Kentucky Man Charged in Attack on US Senator Paul

  • VOA News
FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., shown speaking to supporters in Hebron, Ky., Aug. 11, 2017, was "blindsided" by an attacker but is now "fine," a spokeswoman said.

A man accused of assaulting Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Friday in the lawmaker's Bowling Green home has been charged with fourth-degree assault, Kentucky State Police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, was arrested shortly after the incident Friday afternoon, state police said. He was being held on $5,000 bail.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, who Kentucky State Police say assaulted U.S. Senator Rand Paul at his residence, is seen in this Warren County Detention Center photo, in Bowling Green, Ky., Nov. 3, 2017.
Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, who Kentucky State Police say assaulted U.S. Senator Rand Paul at his residence, is seen in this Warren County Detention Center photo, in Bowling Green, Ky., Nov. 3, 2017.

Kelsey Cooper, Paul's spokeswoman, confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement: "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

According to a statement by the Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to Paul's home about 3:30 p.m. local time Friday, where officers determined Boucher had intentionally assaulted Paul. The statement did not specify what injury Paul suffered.

An investigation continues, police said.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He announced a run for president in 2015, only to suspend his campaign in early 2016 after poor showings in the primary season. He is the son of former U.S. Representative Ron Paul of Texas.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG