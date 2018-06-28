15 Killed, 70 Injured in Nairobi Market Blaze

Kenyan officials say a fire swept through a market in central Nairobi early Thursday, killing at least 15 people and injuring 70 others.

Although the fire at the Gikomba Market has been extinguished, authorities are concerned the number of casualties may rise.

"We are trying to clear the site, what we want is good site clearance, we want to be sure that even within the section that burned we do not have people there," a government spokesman said.

Firefighters had been spraying smoldering debris for hours after the blaze erupted in the Kenyan capital.

The cause of the fire, which is said to have spread to some residential structures, is being investigated.