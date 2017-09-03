Accessibility links

Kenya Opposition Leader Says Will Not Share Power

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses a crowd of his supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 2, 2017.
NAIROBI — 

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power, two days after the Supreme Court voided last month's presidential election and ordered a new poll within 60 days.

"We will not share power," Odinga, speaking in Kiswhali outside a church in Nairobi, said. "We will not divide the loaf," a well-known local reference to power.

He also repeated his statement after Friday's court ruling that the opposition would not participate in the re-run of the election without changes to the election commission. On Friday he called for the commission to resign and face criminal prosecution.

