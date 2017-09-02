7 Kenyan Girls Die in Nairobi Dorm Fire

Officials say seven Kenyan schoolgirls have died in a fire in their dormitory in the capital.

"We have lost seven students in this unfortunate incident," Education Minister Fred Matiangi said when he visited the Moi Girls High School in Nairobi.

The minister said the school will be closed for two weeks to allow investigators to conduct a probe.

"We have to get to the bottom of this matter," Matiangi said.

Authorities say police are attempting to establish whether there is a connection between the fire at the Moi school and the more than 120 blazes set at schools last year after changes were made to the school calendar and steps were taken by the government to ensure the national exam was not leaked.