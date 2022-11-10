Kenyan Court Drops $60 Million Fraud Case Against Deputy President

A court in Kenya has allowed prosecutors to withdraw a $60 million fraud case against the country's deputy president, who was elected in August.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Victor Wakumile cited insufficient evidence Thursday in granting the request to withdraw the corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was charged with corruption in July of last year, with nine other people and companies, and was released after depositing cash bail equal to about $100,000. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji asked the court to allow the withdrawal of the corruption charges against the newly elected deputy president.

The court, however, has warned the accused persons that they may be rearrested in the future over the same charges should investigators find evidence.

A number of cases involving allies of President William Ruto have been withdrawn by prosecutors since Ruto was elected president and formed Kenya's new government.

