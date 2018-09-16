Kenyan Kipshoge Shatters Marathon World Record

"I lack words to describe this day," Eliud Kipshoge said Sunday in Berlin after setting a new marathon world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.

Kipshoge, who won the marathon gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, took to the streets of Berlin where he dazzled thousands of supporters lining the streets cheering him on.

On a sunny autumn day with no wind, it was clear early in the race that Kipshoge would be the winner.

When he sprinted through the Brandenburg Gate, he cemented his reputation as one of the greatest runners of all time. He had taken more than a minute off the previous world record.

Fellow Kenyan Gladys Cherono was just a few minutes behind, wining the women's race with a course record and best time of the year of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 10 seconds.