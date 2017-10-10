Kenyan Opposition Leader Odinga Withdraws from Presidential Re-Run Election

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn from the re-run of the presidential election.

"After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by [the party] vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for 26 October 2017," he announced on a television broadcast Tuesday.

The Supreme Court nullified the results of the August 8 vote won by incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities on the part of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The new election had been scheduled for October 26.