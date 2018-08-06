Kenyan President Kenyatta to Visit White House

The White House announced Monday that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta would visit August 27.



Kenyatta will meet with President Trump to discuss "ways to bolster trade and investment between the two countries, while strengthening security cooperation," according to a White House statement.



In June, a U.S. delegation that included undersecretary for Commerce Gilbert Kaplan visited Kenya to attend the inaugural American Chamber of Commerce meeting. Kenyatta attended that gathering.



Kaplan told VOA economic development in Africa would benefit the U.S. economy, and that the U.S. was providing resources to fight corruption in the Kenyan economy.



"We can convince Kenya that following those [corruption] rules is ultimately to their benefit because it brings more businessmen and women into the system and being able to be successful," he said.



Both Trump and Kenyatta have come under criticism for employing data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica in their respective 2016 and 2017 presidential campaigns. Cambridge Analytica, which shut down in May, reportedly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users, using the data to influence voters.