Khamenei: Iran Won't Respond to US 'Bullying' Over Nuclear

Iran will not be subject to "bullying" by the United States in regards to a 2015 nuclear deal that president Trump has threatened to scrap, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday.

"The Iranian nation is standing firm and any wrong move by the domineering regime regarding the [nuclear accord] will face the reaction of the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said in an address to police officers.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left Sunday for the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where he is expected to speak with world leaders on the 2015 nuclear agreement which eased international sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

Last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take unspecified action against Iran next month, expressing continued dissatisfaction with the agreement.

"We are not going to stand for what they are doing to this country," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "They have violated so many different elements, but they've also violated the spirit of that deal. And you will see what we will be doing in October. It will be very evident."

He said, "It is a deal that should have never, ever been made."

The United States on Thursday also extended some sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal. But no decision has been made on whether to preserve the deal itself.