Khamenei: Mismanagement More Harmful Than US Sanctions

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday government mismanagement has hurt Iran's economy more than U.S. sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week reimposed a set of sanctions that had been lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers to limit the country's nuclear program in exchange for relief from measures that had badly hurt its economy.

Those sanctions target Iran's automotive sector, its trade in gold and other precious metals, along with its currency, the Iranian rial, and other financial transactions.

Trump has threatened another round of sanctions on November 5 against Iran's energy-related transactions and business that foreign financial institutions conduct with the Central Bank of Iran.

Khamenei said Monday with better management Iran can resist the U.S. sanctions and overcome them.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the Iran nuclear deal and put the sanctions back in place after pulling the United States from the agreement. He says Iran must change the way it operates, including its activities in Syria and Yemen.

Iran and the other signatories of the nuclear deal have said they intend to continue to abide by the agreement.