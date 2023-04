Men wearing Burkinabe military uniforms killed approximately 60 people last week in a village in northern Burkina Faso, a local prosecutor said Sunday, citing a police report.

Lamine Kabor said authorities have launched an investigation into the attack in the village of Karma in Yatenga province, near Mali.

The region has experienced an uptick in similar attacks by suspected jihadists.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Press and Reuters.