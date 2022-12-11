3 Killed in Island of Jersey Blast

Officials say three people were killed Saturday morning after an explosion in an apartment building on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France. About a dozen people are missing, police said.

Authorities have not said what the source of the blast was but have acknowledged that fire services were called to the site Friday because residents reported the smell of gas.

Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police said a three-story building had “completely collapsed.”

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands and is self-governing, although Britain is responsible for its defense and international relations.