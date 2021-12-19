12 Killed in Land Dispute in Western Guatemala, Authorities Say

Guatemalan authorities said Saturday that 12 people were killed in the village of Chiquix, about 155 kilometers northwest of the capital by road, where a long-running land dispute has sparked conflicts between the residents of two municipalities.

The victims include women and three children, authorities said. One police officer was also killed during the armed confrontation, while two more were wounded.

Guatemala's National Police said in a statement that it was engaging leaders of the two communities in efforts to prevent future violence. The office of the Human Rights Ombudsman also recommended beefing up the police presence in the area.

The land dispute, which dates back more than 100 years, has pitted residents of the NahualÃ¡ and Santa Catarina IxtahuacÃ¡n municipalities against each other.