Twenty-five people have been killed in a terrorist attack on a school in western Uganda, police said Saturday.

At least eight people, police said, were injured in the attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group, on the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It was not immediately clear how many of the victims are children.

Soldiers are in pursuit of the assailants who fled toward Virunga National Park.