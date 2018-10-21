17 Killed in Taiwan Train Derailment

At least seventeen people were killed in a train derailment on a popular coastal route in Taiwan Sunday.

Another 132 were injured, the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement. All of the train's eight carriages derailed, and five of them were flipped over, according to the statement.

Local news reports say that as many as 30 people remain alive and trapped inside the carriages in the northeastern Yilan county.

Photos of the scene show the Pyuma Express lying zig-zagged across the track.