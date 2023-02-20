Accessibility links

14 Killed in Wedding Party Bus Accident in Pakistan

Pakistan officials say at least 14 members of a wedding party, including children, died when the bus that was taking them back to Lahore from Islamabad fell into a ravine and overturned.

Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, reported that 64 people were injured in the accident Sunday night that happened on a dangerous stretch of a highway near Kallar Kahar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his sympathies to the families and has ordered authorities to provide the injured with the best medical care.

