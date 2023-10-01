13 Killed, Others Injured in Nightclub Fire in Spain  

A fire broke out in a nightclub early Sunday in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia, killing at least 13 people and injuring others, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the popular Teatre nightclub that quickly engulfed the venue and spread to adjoining clubs. A video shared by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub.

Diego Seral a spokesperson for Spain's National Police, told reporters many of the dead were found in the Fonda Milagros nightclub, one of three adjoining clubs, which had sustained most of fire damage, including the collapse of its roof.

The roof collapse was making it difficult to locate victims, and it was difficult to pinpoint yet where exactly the fire started, he said.

Emergency services said Sunday that rescuers were still searching for people unaccounted for after the blaze.

The death toll could increase, officials said. The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the Murcia region.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.