Kim Dotcom May Be Extradited to the US to Face Charges

FILE - Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom speaks during the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2013. A New Zealand court has ruled that Dotcom and three colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges.
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND — 

Flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues have lost their latest bid to avoid extradition to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld earlier court rulings that the men were eligible to be handed over to U.S. authorities.

The decision comes more than six years after U.S. authorities shut down Dotcom’s file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men. If found guilty, they could face decades in prison.

Megaupload was once one of the internet’s most popular sites. U.S. prosecutors say it raked in at least $175 million from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

Dotcom says he can’t be held responsible for how others used the site.

