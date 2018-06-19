Accessibility links

N. Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Official Trip to China

  • VOA News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks down from his airplane as he arrives for a visit in Dalian, China in this undated photo released on May 9, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Chinese state-controlled television says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Tuesday for a two-day visit.

The visit comes nearly a week after Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit in Singapore, the first of its kind between a North Korean leader and an American president.

Kim Jong Un's visit to Beijing will be his third this year to North Korea's major ally and benefactor. The Chinese report gave no other details about Kim's visit.

