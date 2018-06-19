N. Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Official Trip to China

Chinese state-controlled television says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Tuesday for a two-day visit.

The visit comes nearly a week after Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit in Singapore, the first of its kind between a North Korean leader and an American president.

Kim Jong Un's visit to Beijing will be his third this year to North Korea's major ally and benefactor. The Chinese report gave no other details about Kim's visit.