King of Clay: Nadal Wins 12th French Open Title

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has won his record extending 12th French Open title, defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in fours sets Sunday 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

It is the second straight year Nadal has defeated Thiem for the championship on the clay courts at Roland Garros. With the win, Nadal becomes the first player in tennis history to win 12 titles at a single Grand Slam event. In total, the Spaniard now has 18 Grand Slam title wins, two behind all-time leader Roger Federer.

In Sunday's match, Nadal and Thiem split the first two sets that featured hard hitting and long rallies. But Nadal went on to dominate the next two on his way to victory.

Nadal said "It's a dream to win again, an incredible moment." He also paid tribute to his opponent.

"I want to say congratulations to Dominic. I feel sorry as he deserves to win it as well," Nadal said after the match.

The 25- year old Theim said he will try again next year and he praised Nadal for being an "amazing champion."

"To win 12 times, it's unreal" Theim said.

The 33 year old Nadal, seeded number two, extended his record at the French Open to 93 wins and just two losses.

In the Women's draw Saturday, Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. It was Barty's first Grand Slam title.