Kirkuk: At Least 5 Killed in Suicide Attacks

At least five people were killed in Iraq's disputed Kirkuk city by twin suicide bombs Sunday.

More than a dozen others were wounded in the attacks, which happened about 15 minutes apart, on Atlas street — a key shopping area in the city of more than a million residents.

The attack was the first of its kind since Baghdad seized control of the city from Kurdish forces following a Kurdish independence vote held in defiance of Baghdad.

Last month, Iraq's military took control of more areas from Kurdish fighters, including the Mosul Dam, after carrying out an operation to reclaim the city and oil fields in the northern part of the country.

Kurds had taken control of the area in 2014 during the chaotic sweep by Islamic State militants through northern and western Iraq.