Kishida Says G7 Should Show Strong Will on Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 14, 2023.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a summit with President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of a comment by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused the Japanese leader on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.

