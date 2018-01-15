Two Koreas Hold Winter Olympics Talks

Delegations from the two Koreas are meeting Monday to hammer out details about the North sending a troupe of artistic performers to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

The meeting Monday in the border village of Panmunjom will likely focus on a schedule for the North's famed all-female Moranbong music band, whose members are reported to have been handpicked by the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The North has said its delegation to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang would include artists, officials, journalists and others, as well as athletes.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said the size of North Korea's delegation will be finalized when North Korea meets with the International Olympic Committee on January 20.

North Korea's recent conciliatory moves in connection with the Olympics is widely viewed as an attempt to ease tensions after last year's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.