2 Koreas Hold Preparatory Talks Ahead of Landmark Summit

North and South Korean officials held preparatory talks Thursday for a summit later this month between the countries' two leaders amid a global effort to resolve tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

The meeting of working-level officials at the border village of Panmunjom was to discuss security, protocol and media coverage issues for the planned April 27 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. South Korea's presidential Blue House said the two sides agreed not to disclose the contents of the discussions until a final agreement is reached.

Another preparatory meeting will work out such details as how Kim will arrive at the venue. There has been media speculation that the North Korean leader would cross the military demarcation line that bisects the Koreas by foot in a symbolic gesture. The Koreas also need to determine how many times he and Moon would meet that day and whether parts of the meetings would be broadcast on live television.

The two nations agreed on a date for the summit after a high-level meeting last week. Officials in Seoul have said the summit, which is to take place in Panmunjom, will focus on North Korea's nuclear disarmament, although Pyongyang has not confirmed this through its state-run media.

A separate summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected by the end of May.

The Koreas have held only two summits since the 1950-53 Korean War.