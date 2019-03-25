Accessibility links

Kosovo PM Fires Serb Official for NATO 'Genocide' Remark

  • Associated Press
Kosovo president Hashim Thaci addresses the crowd gathered during the 20th anniversary of the NATO bombing in the village of Glogjan, Kosovo on March 24, 2019.

PRISTINA, KOSOVO — 

Kosovo's prime minister has fired a deputy justice minister from the ethnic Serb minority after she described NATO's intervention 20 years ago as an act of "genocide" on Serbia.

Ramush Haradinaj said Monday he fired Vesna Mikic because of her "unacceptable" comment in a Facebook post.

On Sunday, Belgrade commemorated the 20th anniversary of the NATO intervention in Kosovo as an aggression. Kosovo hailed it as the beginning of its national liberation.

The two countries' ties remain tense though the European Union has urged them to normalize relations if they want to join the bloc. The talks have stalled.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

