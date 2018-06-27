Kremlin: Trump, Putin Will Meet for Summit

Kremlin officials say there is an agreement for Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump to hold a summit in a third country.

The announcement came Wednesday as U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton was in Moscow for talks with Putin and other senior Russian officials.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said details about the venue for a Trump-Putin summit would be announced Thursday.

The meeting is expected to take place after Trump attends the NATO summit July 11 and 12 and visits Britain on July 13. Vienna and Helsinki are among the venues being considered.

Earlier, Putin told Bolton that his visit to Moscow increased the chances of a restoration of Russian-U.S. relations.

Putin said relations between the two countries were "not in the best shape."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters "the sad state" of bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed, as well as a range of international issues.

Bolton had said he hoped his one-day visit would lay the groundwork for what would be the first summit between Putin and Trump.

Trump and Putin have met twice on the sidelines of international summits and have spoken several times by telephone.

Washington-Moscow relations have been strained by Russia's role in the conflict in Syria and Russia's suspected poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Relations between the two countries had already deteriorated over issues such as Russia's seizure of Crimea and Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.