Kremlin Slams as 'Unacceptable', British Accusation It was Involved in Former Spy Poisoning

Russia said Thursday that Britain's accusation the Kremlin was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter was "unacceptable."



"Any sort of accusation regarding the Russian leadership is unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Britain charged two alleged Russian agents in absentia Wednesday with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern English city of Salisbury. And British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused the Kremlin of plotting the March 4 attack.



Britain plans to argue its case against Russia Thursday before the U.N. Security Council. Many Western nations have already slapped sanctions on Russia as a result of the attack.



"Neither Russia's top leadership nor those in the ranks below, nor any official representatives have anything to do with the events in Salisbury," Peskov added.



Peskov also said Russia "has no reasons" to investigate the suspected Russian agents who were charged because Britain has not asked for legal assistance.

