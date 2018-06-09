Accessibility links

Kremlin: Vienna Possible Spot for Trump-Putin Summit

  • VOA News
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017.

A Kremlin spokesman says Vienna could be a site for a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dmitry Peskov said Saturday the two leaders had talked in March about meeting and Vienna was mentioned as a possible location.

Peskov said, however, no decision has been made about the meeting or a venue.

Peskov, speaking in Qingdao, China, where Putin is attending a regional summit, said, "there have been no concrete agreements or understanding, and no specific discussions are being conducted now."

Trump is in Canada at the annual G-7 meeting.He leaves later Saturday for Singapore where he is scheduled to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.




