Kremlin: Vienna Possible Spot for Trump-Putin Summit

A Kremlin spokesman says Vienna could be a site for a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.



Dmitry Peskov said Saturday the two leaders had talked in March about meeting and Vienna was mentioned as a possible location.



Peskov said, however, no decision has been made about the meeting or a venue.



Peskov, speaking in Qingdao, China, where Putin is attending a regional summit, said, "there have been no concrete agreements or understanding, and no specific discussions are being conducted now."



Trump is in Canada at the annual G-7 meeting.He leaves later Saturday for Singapore where he is scheduled to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.









