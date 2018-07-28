Kurdish-backed SDC to Work With Syria to End War

The Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) says after meeting with Syrian government officials that it will work with the government to end seven years of violence in the country.



The SDC said Saturday that both sides, after meeting in Damascus, had agreed to work together to plot a "roadmap leading to a democratic and decentralized Syria."



This was the SDC's first declared visit to Syria's capital, indicating the interest of Kurdish authorities to open channels of communication with President Bashar al-Assad as the SDC seeks a political accord to preserve their region's autonomy within Syria.



The Kurdish authorities, which control about one-quarter of Syria, have avoided conflict with Assad during the seven-year-long war, and at times have fought common foes, including rebels, which government forces gradually are crushing with help from Russia and Iran.

