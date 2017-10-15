Governing Party Candidate Wins Kyrgyz Presidential Vote

Preliminary results from the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan show the governing party's candidate winning.



The RIA-Novosti and Interfax news agencies reported that Kyrgyzstan's elections commission said Sunday that Sooronbai Jeenbekov had received about 55 percent of the vote, based on a count of ballots from 95 percent of polling stations



In second place was Omurbek Babanov, one of the former Soviet central Asian republic's richest people. Babanov is the candidate of a party that allies nationalist and business-friendly positions.



Both served as prime ministers under President Almazbek Atambayev. The Kyrgyzstan Constitution allows the president to serve only one six-year term.



A total of 11 candidates were on the ballot.

