La Palma Eruptions Continue for 38th Day 

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continued erupting Wednesday for the 38th consecutive day, and geologists say it could continue for as long as three months.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, known as Involcan, posted a video to its Twitter account showing fountains of lava during an eruption.

The Associated Press reported that Wednesday’s eruption followed the collapse of the inner cone at the mouth of the volcano, causing lava overflows and landslides on Tuesday.

The European Union's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said more than 70 earthquakes occurred Tuesday night, one of them of magnitude 4.8.

Copernicus calculated that lava flowing from the volcano had covered more than 906 hectares of the island and had destroyed at least 2,162 buildings.

About 7,500 people have been forced to leave their homes since the volcano began erupting a month ago.

Scientists say the volcano is more active than ever.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse.