At least 17 people been killed and five others injured by a landslide in southwestern Colombia on Sunday.



Heavy rains triggered the mudslide in the province of Cauca, the country's disaster relief agency said.



Search-and-rescue teams continued looking for anyone who may be trapped.



The slide also blocked the Pan-American Highway, which connects Colombia to Ecuador.



President Ivan Duque planned to visit the devastated area and meet with relief officials.