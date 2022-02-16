Landslides Kill 34 in Brazil After Torrential Rain

Officials in Brazil say at least 34 people have died in landslides that followed torrential rain in the city of Petropolis, just north of Rio de Janeiro.

The city, which is located in the mountains 68 kilometers from Rio, was hit by torrential rainfall that turned streets into rivers, destroying houses in hillside neighborhoods and sweeping away cars. Officials say as many as 80 houses have been destroyed.

The local meteorological agency, MetSul, reports some parts of Petropolis received nearly 26 centimeters in less than six hours – more than was expected for the entire month.

In a statement Wednesday, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said more than 180 firefighters, soldiers, and other rescue workers were at the scene, combing the mud for survivors. Video shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating in the streets.

From his Twitter account, President Jair Bolsonaro, who is traveling to Moscow, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he had spoken with Regional Development Minister Rogerio Marinho and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to deliver assistance to the city.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the midwestern region and briefly forced the suspension of mining in the state of Minas Gerais.

