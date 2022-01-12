Accessibility links

Al-Shabab Claims Deadly Somalia Car Bombing

Rescuers carry away the dead body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan. 12, 2022.
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — 

Terrorist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing Wednesday near the Somali capital's international airport that killed at least nine people and wounded 15 more.

A spokesman for Somalia’s police force Abdifatah Hassan Ali confirmed the casualties were caused by a suicide bomber who detonated a car.

Mogadishu’s Deputy Mayor Ali Yare Ali said he survived the Wednesday attack, without giving more details.

Somali media report terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Islamist group said targeted a convoy carrying foreigners.

The claim could not be independently verified.

The deadly blast comes just days after Somali leaders agreed to hold in February long-delayed elections that widened a rift between the president and prime minister.

Analysts have been warning that al-Shabab would take advantage of the political tensions, and any perceived power vacuum, to launch attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Somalia condemned the terrorist attack.

