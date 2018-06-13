Trump's Top Economic Adviser Released from Hospital

United States President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has been released from the hospital after what the White House described as a "very mild" heart attack Monday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Kudlow was released Wednesday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sanders said that, according to doctors, Kudlow's recovery was "going very well" and that Trump and his aides "look forward to seeing him back to work soon."

Trump named Kudlow director of the National Economic Council in March.