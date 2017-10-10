Las Vegas Sheriff 'Frustrated' at Pace of Massacre Investigation

More than a week after gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 and wounded nearly 500, investigators in Las Vegas still have no motive behind the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Clark County, Nevada, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday he is "frustrated" at the slow speed of the investigation, saying Paddock purposely hid his actions leading up to the crime.

Lombardo said there is no evidence so far to show there was a second shooter, no signs Lombardo was seen with anyone else in Las Vegas, and no links to terrorist groups or any other ideology.

The sheriff also said investigators do not believe that a single event pushed him to do what he did.

The sheriff also announced a key change in the timeline of the October 1 shooting. He told reporters Monday that Paddock shot a Mandalay Bay hotel security guard six minutes before his started firing into the crowd watching a country music show.

It is unclear what happened between the moment the guard came to investigate and was wounded and the time Paddock began shooting.

Paddock shot into the crowd from his 32nd floor hotel room for close to 11 minutes, killing himself as police zeroed in. The room was crowded with weapons and his car packed with explosives. Investigators believe Paddock was planning to escape after the massacre.

Investigators are continuing to question Paddock's brother, Eric, and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. Paddock had sent Danley to the Philippines and given her $100,000 in an apparent effort to get her away from Las Vegas.