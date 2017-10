Here's what we know so far about the shooting in Las Vegas:

A gunman opened fire on a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

At least 50 people have been confirmed dead.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, has been shot dead by police.

Police found numerous firearms in the shooter's hotel room

The motive for the shooting is not known.