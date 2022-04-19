Late US Justice Ginsburg's Art and Collectibles Up for Auction 

Picasso ceramics, old masters works, and a fur coat are among the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s artworks and personal items to be auctioned off near Washington this month.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the U.S. capital's Washington National Opera to support an art form close to the iconic Supreme Court justice's heart.

The sale, organized by an auction house in Alexandria, Virginia, will take place on April 27 and 28, and underscores the superstar status of the late judge, popularly known as "RBG" when she died in September 2020 at age 87.

She first rose to prominence in the 1970s as a lawyer, winning several court battles that brought down a host of laws that discriminated against women.

In 1993, nominated by former president Bill Clinton, Ginsburg became the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court; Sandra Day O'Connor was the first.

Ginsburg defended progressive causes, including the rights of sexual minorities and immigrants.

Through her work, she became an icon; younger generations nicknamed her "The Notorious RBG" in reference to the murdered rapper "The Notorious B.I.G."

"RBG" also became known for accessorizing her judicial robe with fine-knit gloves, a pearl necklace, and muslin collars now so recognizable that they have become Halloween staples for kids.

Several plaques and medals that she was awarded during her long career are among the hundreds of personal items featured in the sale.

In 2016, the audience at Washington's Kennedy Center gave the justice a standing ovation when she appeared on stage for a small speaking role in an opera.

"The Justice was a champion of the arts at large – but nothing came close to her passion for opera,” said the Washington National Opera, which she recently attended.