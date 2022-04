For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: The Red Cross will try once more to evacuate people from Mariupol on Saturday, Reuters reported. The aid agency attempted to lead a convoy out Friday but was forced to turn back, saying unsafe conditions made the trip impossible.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters