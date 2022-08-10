Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1 a.m.: Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing governor Valentyn Reznychenko.

Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

12:05 a.m.: More Australian coal has arrived in Ukraine, according to The Kyiv Independent.

The coal was delivered to a Ukrainian thermal power plant run by the country’s state-owned company Centrenergo. Ukraine expects to receive 79,000 tons of coal from Australia.

The fuel will contribute to the “reliable energy supply in Ukraine this heating season,” said Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

So far, Ukraine has accumulated 1.8 million tons of coal out of the planned 2.5 million tons.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.