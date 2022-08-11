Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 11

Anhelina looks through a shrapnel hole that appeared in a fence after a recent Russian military strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, August 10, 2022. 

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:05 a.m.: Coca-Cola Co.'s bottler, Coca Cola HBC, will on Thursday detail the cost of stopping production and sales of Coke in Russia, a goal that has taken five months to reach as the company used up its existing supplies, according to Reuters.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co., which relied on Coca Cola HBC to manufacture and distribute its sodas in Russia, said in March it would suspend production in the country. The Swiss-based bottler, in which Coca-Cola has a 20% stake, has since then been using up its remaining stock. It placed its last orders for concentrate in March.

Coca-Cola HBC last week in a statement on its website said it had stopped making and selling Coke-branded products in Russia and had no plans to re-introduce them. The bottler instead is re-naming its business in Russia Multon Partners and focusing on local brands including Dobry, Rich and Moya Semya.

Some information in this report came from Reuters..

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG